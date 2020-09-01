Julian Edelman Experiencing Something New In 12th Season With Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has a new quarterback and apparently a new practice routine.

Edelman, who has no known injury, has seemingly been afforded rest days in training camp. Edelman was absent for the Patriots’ eighth practice on Aug. 25 and was limited in other sessions. He said it’s been an adjustment.

“I’ve been playing here — this is my 12th year. This is the first time I’ve really done this,” Edelman said.

Edelman has played with different quarterbacks throughout his Patriots career. When Tom Brady was suspended for four games in 2016, the Patriots started Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett at QB. Now, after Brady left in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Edelman likely will be catching passes from Cam Newton to start the 2020 NFL season.

Edelman wouldn’t divulge the reason for his off days in a “No Days Off” environment.

“We don’t talk about health here,” Edelman said. “I don’t even know if I can. So, I don’t want to, you know — we don’t talk about that.”

Edelman is 34 years old and probably the Patriots’ most important offensive player considering the lack of depth and experience behind him at the wide receiver position. So, it would make sense to give him rest in training camp to make sure his body stays healthy during the season.

Edelman was banged up for much of the 2019 season but still caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns.

He acknowledged it’s been a strange summer with no preseason games or joint practices with other teams.

“Honestly, this has been a grind,” Edelman said. “We’ve been having six days of practices — or, usually you’d have 4 days off, or 4 days on, a day off, you break up when you start playing other teams in the preseason. This has been a straight grind the whole time. The teams that take advantage of it, and really use it to the best of their abilities, are going to be the teams that do well with it.”

Edelman’s not out there for every snap, but it’s a sacrifice worth making in an attempt to keep the veteran receiver on the field when it matters.

