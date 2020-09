The Tampa Bay Lightning have won it all.

Tampa Bay defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Monday night in the NHL’s Edmonton bubble to win the Stanley Cup.

THIS IS OUR TIME



YOUR TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1trZdj2JPf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 29, 2020

This is the team’s first Cup since 2004.

The Lightning had to knock out the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and New York Islanders before entering the best-of-seven series against the Stars.

Dallas did have surge late in the third, but it just wasn’t enough, sending Tyler Seguin and Co. home empty handed.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images