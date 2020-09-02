Marcus Smart Fires Off Great Tweet After Stellar Game 2 Performance

To say Marcus Smart had the hot hand in crunch time Tuesday night would be an understatement.

Smart was a 3-point machine in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Celtics and Raptors. The veteran knocked down five shots from beyond the arc in the final frame, which helped Boston notch a 102-99 win over Toronto and take a 2-0 lead in the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The sixth-year pro took to Twitter after his clutch performance but not to bask in the glory. Smart instead took a clever approach in promoting his own branded face mask.

I’ve worked for this my entire life.

Never backed down from the challenge of getting it.

Its all I’ve ever wanted…



…and finally…



…my own personalized mask!😷 pic.twitter.com/UNnoQJCWX5 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 2, 2020

Well done.