Marcus Smart Fires Off Great Tweet After Stellar Game 2 Performance

To say Marcus Smart had the hot hand in crunch time Tuesday night would be an understatement.
Smart was a 3-point machine in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Celtics and Raptors. The veteran knocked down five shots from beyond the arc in the final frame, which helped Boston notch a 102-99 win over Toronto and take a 2-0 lead in the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series.
The sixth-year pro took to Twitter after his clutch performance but not to bask in the glory. Smart instead took a clever approach in promoting his own branded face mask.
Well done.
Smart and the Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the reigning NBA champions Thursday night inside the Orlando bubble.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images