Mic’d Up Michael Chavis Provides Plenty Of Entertainment During Red Sox-Orioles

Being on the field can be a little lonely for baseball players right now.

With no fans in the stands, it gets a little quiet in ballparks nowadays, especially for outfielders who might be a hundred feet from their next closest teammate.

So when Michael Chavis wore a wire for NESN in left field during the Boston Red Sox’s 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, he relished the opportunity.

First, he admitted why he was keeping his scouting report in his hat.

Dear @MichaelChavis11,



We love the new haircut.



𝒙𝒐𝒙𝒐,

your friends at NESN pic.twitter.com/NFXUwLlM21 — NESN (@NESN) September 23, 2020

Then he revealed how he missed talking to people, before realizing someone (presumably Sox sideline reporter Guerin Austin) could hear what he was saying.

"Miss talking to people, I like making friends"



Who's more entertaining on the mic, Dugie or Chavis? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1d8MNXq8eL — NESN (@NESN) September 23, 2020

It’s been a tough year for the Red Sox, but the entertainment Chavis and Alex Verdugo have provided in the outfield while mic’d up has been a plus.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images