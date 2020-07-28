Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Verdugo sure misses having fans in the stands.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was mic’d up for Monday night’s game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.

There was only one problem: Verdugo didn’t have anyone to talk to while in the field.

Sure, he had center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to chat with every now and then. But Verdugo, whom Boston acquired in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, made it clear he likes to engage with the crowd, something he can’t do this season as Major League Baseball presses on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the video below to hear from Verdugo.

"I got nobody. Nooooobody" 🎶 I think it's safe to say that Alex Verdugo misses the fans… pic.twitter.com/sYpadL5pCp — NESN (@NESN) July 28, 2020

The Red Sox could use a little energy after Monday’s loss dropped their record to 1-3. Fortunately for Boston, Verdugo has that in spades, so it might just be a matter of time before his personality loosens up the clubhouse and the Red Sox see better days — crowd or no crowd.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images