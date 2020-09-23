What ESPN Believes Has Been Biggest Surprise For Patriots Thus Far

Anyone who counted out the Patriots before the 2020 NFL season even started likely isn’t feeling very confident in their take.

New England has looked sharp through two weeks of the campaign. After taking down the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Patriots took the Seahawks to the brink over the weekend and fell one yard short of notching an upset win in Seattle.

Much of the Patriots exceeding expectations early can be credited to Cam Newton, who’s shown shades of his MVP self over his first two games with New England. Newton’s high level of play, unsurprisingly, was tabbed as the biggest surprise for the Patriots thus far in 2020.

“The top questions surrounding Newton after he officially signed with the Patriots in July were: 1. Is he healthy? 2. How will he acclimate to the Patriots’ system and culture?” Mike Reiss wrote for ESPN.com. “The surprise is how decisively he has answered both questions, as he’s the best thing the Patriots have going right now. Newton has thrown for 552 yards and racked up five total touchdowns — four on the ground — so far.”

Newton will look to keep it rolling Sunday when the Patriots host the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders.