MLB Announces Start Dates For 2021 Opening Day, Spring Training Games

The 2020 Major League Baseball season has been a usual one, but the league is banking on some normalcy returning in 2021.

MLB on Wednesday afternoon announced the start dates for spring training games and Opening Day for the upcoming season, which MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand shared.

MLB announces that Spring Training games will begin on February 27. The 2021 regular season will begin on Thursday, April 1st, with all 30 teams in action on Opening Day. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 16, 2020

The league currently is finishing up a 60-game regular season that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting negotiations as to how to begin the season.

It is unclear if teams will try to get fans in the stands in the 2021 season (none have been able to this campaign), but there are months to go until a call on that needs to be made.