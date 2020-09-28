MLB Officially Announces Dates, Times For Upcoming 2020 Postseason

Major League Baseball’s postseason is here.

As of Sunday, the league has wrapped up its abbreviated regular season. Now, a whopping 16 teams will get a shot at claiming the 2020 World Series title, though they have quite a ways to go to get there.

The postseason kicks off Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. Each wild card series consists of just three games, with teams needing two wins to move on to the Divisional Series, which begin Monday, Oct. 5.

MLB expanded its playoffs to 16 teams this summer as part of offseason negotiations with players after the COVID-19 pandemic began and shortened the league’s season.

You can take a look at the full bracket, as well as dates and times for each game, here.

Let the games begin!

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images