MLB Rumors: Pablo Sandoval Signs Minor-League Contract With Braves

Pablo Sandoval apparently has a new home.

The 34-year-old has signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

This reportedly comes after Sandoval was released by the Giants on Thursday after being designated him for assignment. He averaged .220 at the plate in 30 games for San Francisco in 2020 and collected just five runs and six RBIs.

Sandoval now takes his talents to the Braves’ alternate training site.

Atlanta has 13 games left on its regular-season slate, but likely will land a spot in the postseason.