These Stats Show Just How Impressive Bobby Dalbec Has Been For Red Sox

Bobby Dalbec has been impressive for the Red Sox since being recalled from Boston’s alternate site, to say the least.
The 25-year-old smashed six home runs, including a round-tripper in five straight games, to etch his name in Major League Baseball history, and has been racking up hits for the team.
Dalbec made his Red Sox debut Aug. 30 and ranks top 10 in three categories for MLB rookies.
Not bad for a rookie, indeed.
Dalbec also is putting himself in good MLB and Red Sox company with his home run streak and having an RBI in six straight games.
He’s certainly been a bright spot for Boston in an otherwise lost season.
