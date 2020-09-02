MLB Suspends Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman, Aaron Boone, Rays’ Kevin Cash

Tuesday night’s Yankees-Rays game got a bit messy, resulting in a slew of suspensions.

Major League Baseball handed New York pitcher Aroldis Chapman a three-game ban for throwing a 101 mph pitch at Tampa Bay pinch hitter Mike Brousseau’s head in the ninth inning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays manager Kevin Cash, meanwhile, were suspended one game apiece for their roles in Tuesday’s chaos, per the league’s statement. Cash also was punished for his postgame comments.

All three received undisclosed fines.

Tuesday’s problems actually began when Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka pegged Rays infielder Joey Wendle with a pitch in the first. So when Chapman threw at Brousseau’s head, the Rays weren’t having it.

Chapman eventually struck out Brousseau, who exchanged a few choice words with some Yankees players on his way to the bench. That’s when the dugouts cleared, though Tuesday’s conflict was more verbal than physical.

After the game, Cash accused the umpires and the Yankees of mishandling the situation.

“Somebody has to be accountable,” he said after the game, via ESPN. “The last thing I’ll say on it is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.”

This is not the first time Chapman has been disciplined for intentionally throwing toward someone’s head, as noted in MLB’s statement. The southpaw plans to appeal the decision and will be available Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images