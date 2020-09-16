NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Bristol Night Playoff Race

The field is set for the third NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

The starting order for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was determined with a formula that will make your head spin. All you need to know is the front row will be all Team Penske, with Brad Keselowski starting at the pole alongside Joey Logano.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Bristol:

1st – Brad Keselowski

2nd – Joey Logano

3rd – Martin Truex Jr.

4th – Kevin Harvick

5th – Austin Dillon

6th – Chase Elliott

7th – Denny Hamlin

8th – Alex Bowman

9th – Kyle Busch

10th – Aric Almirola

11th – Clint Bowyer

12th – Cole Custer

13th – Kurt Busch

14th – Ryan Blaney

15th – William Byron

16th – Matt DiBenedetto

17th – Tyler Reddick

18th – Christopher Bell

19th – Matt Kenseth

20st – Erik Jones

21nd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22rd – Ryan Preece

23th – Chris Buescher

24th – Jimmie Johnson

25th – Ryan Newman

26th – Michael McDowell

27th – Bubba Wallace

28th – Ty Dillon

29th – Daniel Suarez

30st – Corey LaJoie

31nd – John Hunter Nemechek

32rd – Brennan Poole

33th – Quin Houff

34th – Reed Sorenson

35th – James Davison

36th – Joey Gase

37th – Gray Gaulding

38th – Timmy Hill

39th – Josh Bilicki

40th – Garrett Smithley

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bristol will allow fans to attend the event.