NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Bristol Night Playoff Race

The field is set for the third NASCAR Cup Series playoff race
The starting order for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was determined with a formula that will make your head spin. All you need to know is the front row will be all Team Penske, with Brad Keselowski starting at the pole alongside Joey Logano.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Bristol:
1st – Brad Keselowski
2nd – Joey Logano
3rd – Martin Truex Jr.
4th – Kevin Harvick
5th – Austin Dillon
6th – Chase Elliott
7th – Denny Hamlin
8th – Alex Bowman
9th – Kyle Busch
10th – Aric Almirola
11th – Clint Bowyer
12th – Cole Custer
13th – Kurt Busch
14th – Ryan Blaney
15th – William Byron
16th – Matt DiBenedetto
17th – Tyler Reddick
18th – Christopher Bell
19th – Matt Kenseth
20st – Erik Jones
21nd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22rd – Ryan Preece
23th – Chris Buescher
24th – Jimmie Johnson
25th – Ryan Newman
26th – Michael McDowell
27th – Bubba Wallace
28th – Ty Dillon
29th – Daniel Suarez
30st – Corey LaJoie
31nd – John Hunter Nemechek
32rd – Brennan Poole
33th – Quin Houff
34th – Reed Sorenson
35th – James Davison
36th – Joey Gase
37th – Gray Gaulding
38th – Timmy Hill
39th – Josh Bilicki
40th – Garrett Smithley
The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bristol will allow fans to attend the event.
Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images