NBA Players React To Celtics Vs. Raptors Instant Classic In Game 6

Boston fans may need time to process the loss, but it must be acknowledged that Game 6 between the Celtics and Toronto Raptors was an instant classic.

It went to double overtime, 51 total points were scored after the end of regulation, and naturally, fans from both sides argued that the officials either made or blew calls in the opposing team’s favor.

Is anyone else still sweating from watching that? The only thing that could have made that game more eventful would be if Marcus Smart and Fred VanVleet actually got into it after the game.

Both teams had some words after the wild 2OT finish 😳 pic.twitter.com/5TDbrWidxF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2020

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown led Boston’s scoring with 31 points and 16 boards for a double-double. Smart recorded a triple-double (23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) while Tatum’s 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists flirted with a triple-double of his own.

Still, it wasn’t enough, thanks to more clutch shots from Toronto’s OG Anunoby and an absurd performance from Kyle Lowry with a game-high 33 points.

Ultimately, the Raptors saved themselves from elimination with a 125-122 win.

And NBA players watching the game couldn’t get enough. Here are some of the best reactions (though Javale McGee may have put it best. Scroll down, you’ll see.)

Best game in the bubble so far!! Celtics/Raptors #Respect 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 10, 2020

This game is SO GOOOOOOOOOD — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 10, 2020

Instant classic. Best game of the bubble and it forces a game 7. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

I wish this game had fans… — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) September 10, 2020

Damn. Playoff basketball. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) September 10, 2020

Say it louder https://t.co/TFmBBUS0cg — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) September 10, 2020

Sheesh big shots all around — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 10, 2020

This game is an instant classic!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 10, 2020

🤦🏾‍♂️Toronto showing why they were Champs wow Props to Kyle Lowry heart of a champ Boston gonna have to earn this 👋👋 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 10, 2020

Kyle Lowry the greatest Raptor EVER…. #NotUpForDebate — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) September 10, 2020

This game! 🤯 — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) September 10, 2020

Playoffs in the bubble hit different! — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) September 10, 2020

It’s hard to imagine Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will top this, but we’ll keep in open mind. Bring it on.

