Celtics Wrap: Series Goes To Game 7 After Boston Falls In Double Overtime

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart:

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

DIGGIN’ THE LONG BALL

The Celtics went with the ‘live and die by the three’ mindset during the first quarter. Marcus Smart, specifically, made three of his first four from beyond the arc, and did miss a few other that were good looks.

Jaylen Brown made two of his three attempts from 3-point range as Boston finished the quarter shooting 35.7 percent (5-for-14) from three. Jayson Tatum struggled from the field, though, shooting just 1-for-7.

The Celtics shot 30.8 percent from the field as a team while they did put together another strong first quarter defensively while allowing just 21 points on 30.4 percent from the floor.

Getting it started from behind the arc early 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/dbUt7vzD3k — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 9, 2020

it all starts on defense pic.twitter.com/WYeVs3xqkE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 9, 2020

JB for threee 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Vr22AskeQI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 9, 2020

EXTENDING THE LEAD

With Brown scoring six of the Celtics first eight points of the second quarter, the Celtics built a double-digit lead within the first four minutes after a Brad Wanamaker made 3-pointer.

Wanamaker scored five points of his own in the quarter. And while Brown was an impressive 7-for-12 with 17 points in his first 14 minutes of action, he quieted down a bit later on in the half. He did, however, finish the first half with a game-high 19 points.

Boston, though, still built as much as a 12-point lead midway through the quarter before Toronto used an 8-2 run to cut the Celtics’ halftime lead to 52-48. Boston shot 39.1 percent from the floor in the half (18-for-46) while Toronto shot 38.3 percent (18-for-47).

.@fchwpo's even pulling out the euro step 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ja9wGFul04 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 9, 2020

ANOTHER TOUGH THIRD

Boston’s third-quarter troubles continued Wednesday as the Raptors outscored the Celtics 22-12 during the first six minutes, including a 12-2 run. The stretch helped Toronto take a 70-64 lead before finishing the 12 minutes with 32 points scored.

Grant Williams made a few crucial 3-pointers on the offensive end, and while Tatum found his groove offensively (nine points in the period), Walker stayed mostly silent (three points in three quarters). Brown went without a basket in the quarter.

KEMBA WALKER



First 5 games: 100 points, 33 assists, 10 turnovers

Game 6 tonight: 3 points, 2 assists, 3 turnovers — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) September 10, 2020

The Celtics trailed 81-77 heading into the final frame.