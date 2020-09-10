Bruins Congratulate Bruce Cassidy On Winning Jack Adams Award On Twitter

The Boston Bruins certainly weren’t going to let this day slip away without sending out a congratulatory message to their coach.

Cassidy was named the NHL’s Jack Adams Award recipient Wednesday night after helping lead the B’s to a 44-14-12 record and 100 points in the shortened 2019-20 season.

The 55-year-old has had quite a bit of success since taking over as the head coach in 2017. There’s also been plenty of great memories compiled since then including playoff runs and the 2019 Winter Classic.

And the Bruins congratulated Cassidy on Twitter with an array of pictures from over the years to show their appreciation for him.

