NHL Rumors: Rangers Buying Out Henrik Lundqvist’s Contract After 15 Seasons

The Henrik Lundqvist era reportedly has come to an end.

The New York Rangers will announce the buyout of Lundqvist’s contract Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Rick Carpiniello.

Lundqvist has spent all 15 of his NHL seasons with the Rangers. He appeared in 11 Stanley Cup Playoffs series, including a Cup Final in 2014.

The goaltender also set franchise records with 459 wins, 64 shutouts and 61 postseason victories. “The King” also is a Vezina Trophy winner.

The buyout will create $3 million in cap space for the Rangers ahead of the 2020-21 season.