Patriots Kick-Start Gameday With Hype Video Starring Julian Edelman

A new era begins Sunday in Foxboro

It’s gameday in Foxboro — can you believe it?

The New England Patriots on Sunday will open the 2020 season — their first in 20 years without Tom Brady on the roster — against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, the Patriots tweeted a hype video starring receiver Julian Edelman.

Take a look:

Decent.

Speaking of hype videos, Cam Newton took a unique approach to the beaten-to-death genre Sunday morning when he teased what surely will be a wild gamdeday outfit.

