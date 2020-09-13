Cam Newton Teases Surely Wild Gameday Outfit Ahead Of Patriots Debut

Cam Newton has a unique approach to pregame hype videos.

If you’ve followed his career over the years, you surely know about Newton’s fascinating fashion choices. The outfits he wears to and from the stadium on gamedays occasionally are bigger stories than the games themselves.

So, what will he wear to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for his New England Patriots debut? Newton on Sunday tweeted a video teasing his gameday outfit.

Take a look:

There is a million percent chance this outfit will be cooler than anything Tom Brady ever has worn to a game.

Of course, whether Newton is capable of leading the Patriots at a level anywhere near what Brady reached over the past 20 years remains to be seen. The Patriots will begin their season at 1 p.m. ET against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots