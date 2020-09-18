Patriots Practice Notes: Full Roster Present At Final Seahawks Tuneup

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ entire 53-man roster was present and accounted for Friday at the team’s final practice of Week 2.

The lone player missing from practice was undrafted rookie edge rusher Rashod Berry, who is on the practice squad.

Among those present was rookie linebacker Josh Uche, who sat out Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury. Uche, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a healthy scratch for last Sunday’s season-opening 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) also were present after being limited Thursday.

The Patriots will depart for Seattle after Friday’s practice and will release their final injury report of the week Friday evening. Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

