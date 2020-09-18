Patriots Injuries: Rookie Linebacker Misses Practice With New Ailment

One week after being a healthy scratch in Week 1, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche could miss his second crack at a rookie debut due to injury.

The 2020 second-round pick missed practice Thursday with an ankle injury. Uche, who was declared inactive in the Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, was not listed on the injury report Wednesday or last week.

The Patriots take on the Seahawks in Seattle this week.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (foot) and rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) were removed from the injury report and are back at full health.

Here’s the rest of Thursday’s injury report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Brandon Copeland (knee)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Dalton Keene (neck)

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots