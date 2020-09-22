Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Orioles-Red Sox For Chance To Win Cash Prize

Sign up now, and play to win

The American League East matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles likely will be fun and still could prove fruitful.

Fans can have a stake in Tuesday’s Orioles-Red Sox game by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Orioles versus Red Sox will feature on-screen questions, which prompt fans to vote on various predictive questions online. There will be even more questions fans can answer online — and your chances to win will increase with each correct answer.

The player who has the most points at the end of Tuesday night’s game will win a $250 digital cash gift card.

Click here to play “Predict The Game” >>

Related