CT Sun Wrap: Alyssa Thomas Fights Through Injury In Game 3 Win Vs. Aces

League MVP A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Angel McCoughtry had a solid second half with 14 points, seven boards and three assists.

But ultimately, the Aces’ 15 turnovers led to their demise.

With that, Connecticut takes a 2-1 series advantage over Vegas. Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE TIGHT

The first quarter was a battle, as no team possessed more than a four-point lead through the frame.

But while the Aces benefitted from more of their shots falling on offense, shooting 50 percent from the field compared to the Sun’s 39.1 shooting percentage in the first, Connecticut’s defense kept it close.

January led that effort, recording two first-quarter steals.

Connecticut took care of business on the glass, with seven defensive boards in the first, and forced four Las Vegas turnovers, ultimately allowing them a one-point lead at the end of the quarter.

Wilson had a game-high six points, but the Sun’s balanced offense saw Bonner, Jones and Alyssa Thomas with four-points apiece.

Not to mention, Alyssa Thomas also had four rebounds and two assists despite her injury.

Add in some quick points off the bench with a Kaila Charles triple and we’re in business.

The Sun led 19-18 after the first quarter.

ARE WE SURE ALYSSA THOMAS IS HURT!?

You’d think all the medical tape on Alyssa Thomas’ shoulder was just for swag the way she played in the second.

Surely, no one watching the quarter without context would believe she’d just missed a game with a dislocated shoulder to not only play, but go off, in Game 3.

Two defenders in the post. Contested drive. No problem.

Still, the Aces remained neck-and-neck with the Sun. And when Vegas tied things up at 29-all, Connecticut continued to allow its defense to create offense.

And as it did in the last few games, Jasmine Thomas’ offense continued to emerge.

But inside the three-minute mark, Wilson muscled through three defenders and tied things up for Vegas again at 32 points each.

A few sequences later, Jones pulled down an offensive rebound and banked it, setting Connecticut off on a 6-0 run to instigate a timeout by Vegas with 30 seconds on the clock.

The first half ended with the Sun up 38-32, the largest lead of the game to that point.

Wilson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aces, who turned it over nine times before the break.

The Sun, meanwhile, only had two first-half turnovers.

Alyssa Thomas had a team-high 13 points with five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Bonner, Jasmine Thomas and Jones each dropped six.

ANYONE’S GAME

Jones opened the second half with a layup to extend the Sun’s lead to 40-32, but the Aces crawled back into things with some heavy lifting from McCoughtry and Danielle Robinson.

But Alyssa Thomas recorded a double-double in the third quarter with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jones flirted with one herself with nine points and eight rebounds.

But with a 3-pointer from Robinson in the closing seconds of the frame, the Aces managed to lead 56-63 at the break.

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

The momentum Vegas built up through the last 10 minutes of the third quarter was carried into the fourth.

And simultaneously, Connecticut struggled with its outside shooting.

McCoughtry didn’t though, and she continued to take over the game and the Aces pulled out to a seven-point lead.

So Bonner took matters into her own hands, sacrificing her body by driving to the hoop and going down hard after bringing the Sun back within one point.

Bonner got up and stayed in the game after rolling her ankle, and Jones continued on her best offensive game of the season.

She made a layup before Alyssa Thomas took the lead back on the next offensive possession for the Sun.