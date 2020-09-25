Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops 2020 Fenway Park Finale 13-1 Vs. Orioles

The season finale at Fenway Park did not go the Boston Red Sox’s way.

Martín Pérez finished the 2020 year on a sour note, giving six earned runs in four innings of work in Boston’s 13-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Baltimore controlled the game, jumping out to an early lead and built on it throughout the contest.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 22-35, while the Orioles climbed to 24-33.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Baltimore.

This game was nothing but O’s.

ON THE BUMP

— Pérez had a strong first inning with a strikeout, but got into a bit of trouble in the second.

A double and back-to-back singles made it 1-0 before Cedric Mullins gave the O’s a 3-0 edge with a double of his own.

It almost became 4-0, but Michael Chavis made a nice diving catch before throwing Ramon Urias out at home.

Pérez got out of the inning without any further damage.

Back-to-back doubles in the fourth made it a 4-0 game before Baltimore tacked on two more runs via a Hanser Alberto sacrifice fly and Jose Iglesias home run for the 6-0 lead.

— Dylan Covey came out for the fifth and gave up the seventh run of the night for Baltimore when Rio Ruiz hit a deep double to score Austin Hays.

A Ramon Urias single put the O’s up 8-0 before the inning came to a close.

Covey tossed a 1-2-3 sixth, but surrendered a solo home run to Pat Valaika to give Baltimore a 9-1 advantage.

— Domingo Tapia only was able to get one out in the eighth after getting drilled in the bicep on a comebacker. He did, however, make a nice play for the out at first.

— Phillips Valdez took over and hit the first batter he faced before giving up a walk and an RBI-single to make it 10-1 game.

— Tzu-Wei Lin (yes, you read that right) had the ninth and gave up a home run to Hays on the very first pitch to give Baltimore an 11-1 lead.

Baltimore tacked on two more runs before the inning ended.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox loaded the bases in the fifth on consecutive singles and a hit batter and only got a run out of it when Christian Arroyo grounded into a double play to make it an 8-1 game.

— Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Bobby Dalbec, Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki accounted for Boston’s six hits.

TWEET OF THE GAME

How fitting.

Bradley entered tonight with a career .473 average and 1.268 OPS when hitting the ball to the opposite field at Fenway. In what may be his last home game at Fenway, he lines a ball off the Wall in left-center. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 25, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox begin their final series Friday night when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves. First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images