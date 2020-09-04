Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Looks To Take Game 1 Of Doubleheader

The Red Sox have two chances to get back into the win column Friday night.

Boston continues its five-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays with Game 1 of its doubleheader at 4:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 at 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming off a rough 6-2 loss after Martín Pérez brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Ron Roenicke will roll with the same lineup, save for Kevin Plawecki at catcher and José Peraza at first base. Zack Godley toes the rubber for Boston in search of his first win.

Here are the lineups for both teams: