Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Jackie Bradley Jr. Leading Off In Season Finale

The Boston Red Sox will look to end their 2020 campaign on a high note Sunday.

And Jackie Bradley Jr., in what could be his last game with the team with free agency looming, will be leading off for Boston at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez will round out the remaining top four spots in the lineup. Kevin Plawecki will get the start at catcher, Jonathan Araúz will play second and Tsu-Wei Lin will be out in right field in the final game of the season.

Nick Pivetta will get the start on the mound for the Red Sox.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Braves.