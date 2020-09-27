Red Sox Announce Ron Roenicke Won’t Return As Team’;’s Manager In 2021

The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday that Ron Roenicke will not return as the club’s manager for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

A search for a new manager will begin immediately, per the team.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” Bloom said in a team-provided statement. “While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform.”

Roenicke, 64, was named interim manager in February and had the interim title removed in April. Roenicke has been with the organization for the last three seasons.