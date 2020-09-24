Fenway Park Approved As Early-Voting Site For Boston Residents

Baseball is our nation’s favorite pastime, and the right to vote is one of the greatest privileges.

So what could be more American than doing your civic duty at one of the country’s oldest and most beloved ballparks?

Well, you can if you live in Boston ahead of the 2020 election.

Fenway Park on Thursday was approved by election officials as an early-voting site for residents of the city uncomfortable casting their ballot indoors on Nov. 3. Instead, they can head to the ballpark to vote on Oct. 17 and 18.

“We are thankful to the City and the Election Commission for giving us the opportunity to open our doors to our community for this important undertaking,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement on Thursday. “Voting is one of the best ways to support and champion the issues and policies we value and what better way for the Red Sox to help with that effort than to open up our ballpark for Boston residents to cast their early ballots.”

Props to the team for offering up the venue to keep Bostonians safe while they vote.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images