Seahawks LB’s Chirp At Cam Newton Ages Well In Patriots’ Loss To Seattle

The Patriots turned to their most effective offensive play for their first offensive touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday night.

Sitting on Seattle’s 1-yard line, New England called a quarterback power to the left and Cam Newton dashed into the end zone with ease to give the visitors a 14-7 lead at CenturyLink Field. Following Newton’s score, Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin delivered a message to the Patriots signal-caller.

“You ain’t going to be able to do that all night,” Irvin told Newton, as seen on the latest episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “I promise you you ain’t. I promise you.”

In fairness to Newton and the Patriots, the veteran quarterback was able to that for the majority of the night. New England successfully called Newton’s number once again late in the fourth quarter, and his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game helped put the Patriots in position to potentially pull of an impressive comeback.

Unfortunately for New England, Irvin and the Seahawks earned the last laugh. The primetime showdown concluded with a defensive stand that saw Seattle’s defense upend Newton at the goal line and deny him the go-ahead touchdown.

Irvin, however, wasn’t able to fully enjoy his team’s thrilling win. The veteran ‘backer suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

As for Newton and the Patriots, they’ll look to rebound Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images