These Former Patriots Received Their First NFL Hall Of Fame Nominations

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its list of nominees for the Class of 2021.

Among the 130 players who received a nomination this year, 14 of them received their first bid. And there are former members of the New England Patriots sprinkled throughout the list.

Wide receiver Wes Welker, linebacker Jerod Mayo and guard Logan Mankins received their first-ever nominations, as well as runing back Steven Jackson, who is best remembered for his time with the St. Louis Rams but played one season with New England at the end of his career.

In addition to the retired Patriots, other players who were nominated for the first time include former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

There currently are nine Patriots players already inducted to the Hall. Maybe that number will reach double digits soon.