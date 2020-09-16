Tanner Houck To Make Second Career Start For Red Sox Vs. Yankees

Tanner Houck will get a second chance to try to replicate what he did Tuesday night.

The right-hander made his Major League Baseball debut with the Red Sox against the Miami Marlins and struck out seven batters in Boston’s 2-0 win. Houck also tossed five innings of two-hit, no-run ball.

And it appears his first outing was enough to get him another one.

Prior to Boston’s game against Miami on Wednesday, manager Ron Roenicke revealed Houck will pitch against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Martín Pérez will pitch Friday, while Saturday still is to be determined.

