Patriots Fill 53-Man Roster, Practice Squad By Promoting Rookie Cornerback

The New England Patriots are back at capacity.

The Patriots have a full 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad after a series of transactions Wednesday. The Patriots promoted cornerback Myles Bryant and kicker Nick Folk from their practice squad to their 53-man roster. The Patriots filled their spots on the practice squad with quarterback Jake Dolegala and offensive lineman James Ferentz.

The Folk, Dolegala and Ferentz moves were previously reported.

Bryant was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington this spring. He was a training camp standout before being waived and added to the practice squad earlier this month.

Bryant, who can play cornerback or safety, joins Devin and Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Adrian Phillips, Jonathan Jones, Kyle Dugger, Joejuan Williams, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis and Justin Bethel in the Patriots’ secondary.

“He’s a playmaker,” Jason McCourty said about Bryant Wednesday afternoon. “Whatever he’s doing, he’s sticking out, he’s standing out.”

The McCourty Twins have nicknamed Bryant, “I.T.” after former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, another undersized University of Washington product.

Bryant, who’s 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, is the latest in a long line of undrafted rookie cornerbacks to make the Patriots’ roster. Players like Jones, Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Randall Gay have come before him.

