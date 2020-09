Bill Belichick isn’t exactly Ralph Lauren, but his choice of attire Wednesday was particularly suspect.

The New England Patriots head coach long has been known for wearing hoodies regularly, many of which have the sleeves cut off. But for his Wednesday press conference over Zoom, the sweatshirt that he wore was so old that it was riddled with holes.

Naturally, people went nuts.

Bill Belichick has broken out his finest threads for his press conference this morning. pic.twitter.com/IrVEx3paW8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2020

If this point in 2020 was Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/Zy3zDpDes8 — Mikey (@MikeyMike617) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick is dressed like he's Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975 pic.twitter.com/NSTZvF45IZ — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) September 23, 2020

did he spend the night in a quarry — OHGODBEES (@OHGODBEES1) September 23, 2020

He looks like he’s been in the lab all night and has finally invented Time Travel — mister spock to you mister (@turboGFX3D) September 23, 2020

Yeah, what a look.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images