Vincent Poirier, Isaiah Thomas React To Marcus Smart’s Amazing Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics on Tuesday went up 2-0 on the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Toronto Raptors after a game that will better be known as “the Marcus Smart game.”

The Celtics guard played unconscious, hitting five clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone to give his team a slight edge and will them to the 102-99 victory.

And while Celtics Twitter went absolutely nuts over the performance, so did some of his current and former teammates.

Live from the NBA bubble, Boston center Vincent Poirier wasted no time tweeting.

Have a Marcus Smart in your life, it will be better 🍀 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) September 2, 2020

We couldn’t agree more.

Ex-Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas knows that well, and channeled his best Boston accent to gas up his former teammate.

Marcus SMAAAHHHTTTTTT LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 1, 2020

When Smart’s offense matches what he brings to the Celtics offensively, Boston is hard to beat.

