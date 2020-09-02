CT Sun Wrap: DeWanna Bonner Dazzles (Again) In Connecticut’s Victory Vs. Liberty

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Briann January

SG: Kaila Charles

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SUN SHINE EARLY

Both teams struggled to score early and were tied as just six points apiece midway through the quarter. But the Sun found a 10-point edge late in the quarter thanks to a solid effort from its starters.

Despite a few flaws, Connecticut still managed to shoot 46.7 percent from the field and led 18-8 after 10 minutes. The Sun did turn the ball over four times, however.

The Liberty, on the other hand, sank just two of their 14 shots (14.3 percent), though they were 3-for-3 from the charity stripe. In fact, they had three times as many turnovers (six) in the first.

NEW YORK STRIKES BACK

Things suddenly swung in New York’s favor in the second.

The Liberty chipped away at the Sun’s double-figure led right away with some help from Kia Nurse, Kylie Shook and Jazmine Jones off the bench. They even managed to take the lead midway through the quarter, though they struggled to hang on to it down the stretch.

The Liberty outscored the Sun 24-11 in the second as players like DeWanna Bonner (16.7 percent shooting) and Brionna Jones (25 percent shooting) struggled to find the bottom of the net in the first half. Connecticut went 3-for-17 from the field in the second as a whole.

New York owned a 32-29 lead at halftime. Nurse led all scorers with 12 points through two.

SEE-SAW

This is when things got a bit choppy.

The Sun regained the lead early in the third on a 10-2 run. Bonner finally found her rhythm, trying Nurse with. a game-high 16 points through three frames.

Despite owning an eight-point advantage with 3:07 on the clock, the Sun allowed the Liberty to make it a two-point game late.

Connecticut bounced back quickly to make it a seven-point game, but Jones stunned with a buzzer-beater from beyond half court to make it 52-48 entering the final frame.

A FIRE FINISH

This one was a battle to the finish, but the Sun ultimately wound up on top.

Things stayed fairly even through the first half of the quarter. Bonner earned herself a double-double early on, giving Connecticut a much-needed boost in the fourth.

The Sun had an eight-point lead with 2:18 on the clock, but the Liberty quickly made it a four-point game thanks to some smart plays in transition by Jones and Shook. But Jones missed two straight free throws with a minute left.

Bonner came up with a slick jumper to make it a six-point game with 16.7 on the clock, though she gingerly made her way back to the bench. Jones redeemed herself with two made free throws and a massive layup in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough to eke out the win.

In the end, Connecticut topped New York 70-65.

UP NEXT

Connecticut returns to action Thursday against the mighty Las Vegas Aces, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images