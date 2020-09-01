Jalen Rose Ranks Celtics Wings Second To Only Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

The Boston Celtics seem to be on the verge of a deep run in the NBA Playoffs, with a first-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers and a convincing Game 1 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That’s much in part because of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the squad’s two dynamic young wings.

Both players improved immensely over their time with Boston, with huge jumps this season. And with Brown just 23 years old and Tatum 22, it hopefully will only go up from here.

But according to one NBA analyst and former player, the duo already ranks among the best in the league despite their youth.

Discussing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown,” Jalen Rose said they come second to only the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar wings.

“They’ve become the east coast’s version of Kawhi (Leonard) and PG (Paul George),” Rose praised on the broadcast. “The best wing combination in the conference, for sure, probably second in the league.”

Tatum and Brown certainly are developing before our eyes into more complete players.

But still, that’s quite the compliment, considering 29-year-old Leonard is a four-time All-Star, with two All-NBA First Team selections and five All-Defensive Team selections, with a Defensive Player of the Year on his resume for good measure.

George, 30, meanwhile boasts six NBA All-Star appearances, made All-NBA First Team last season and has twice made the NBA All-Defensive Team.

We’ll see if Boston’s ballers can get to that level one day, too.

Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images