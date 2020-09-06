Watch Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Hit Opposite-Field Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

Bobby Dalbec made his Major League Baseball debut just one week ago, and he already has three home runs to show for it.

The third baseman hit homer No. 3 on Sunday in the Red Sox’s series finale against Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, launching an opposite-field homer 388 feet to right field. The blast extended Boston’s lead to three, and it was a beauty.

Take a look:

The home run was Dalbec’s second of the five-game series.

Not a bad start to his career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images