Watch Christian Vazquez Hit Fifth Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Rays

It didn’t take long for the Boston Red Sox to get going offensively Sunday in their series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the top of the first, Yario Munoz led things off with a double, and Christian Vazquez immediately brought him home, hitting it out of the park to give Boston an early 2-0 lead.

Check it out below:

Right off the bat! pic.twitter.com/EUvruboWIQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 13, 2020

The homer was Vazquez’s fifth of the season, and the two RBIs now give him 14 this year.

The Red Sox will look to maintain this lead and tie things up in the four-game series.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images