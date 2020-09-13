Buccaneers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Two of the league’s best quarterbacks will go head-to-head Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meet in Week 1 of the NFL’s 2020 season.

It will be Tom Brady’s first game as the Bucs’ signal-caller after leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. Rob Gronkowski will take the field for his first game in Tampa Bay, as well.

Drew Brees and Co., meanwhile, will look to continue their NFC South dominance. The Saints, featuring running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas, have firepower of their own entering their home-opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Who will win this clash of the titans? Tune in to find out!

Here’s how to watch Bucs-Saints:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Derick Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images