Watch Devin McCourty Make Pick-Six On Seahawks’ First Drive Vs. Patriots

Well, that’s one way to begin a game.

The New England Patriots jumped out to a quick lead Sunday night in their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

On 1st and 10, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tried to hit tight end Greg Olsen on a crossing route. The pass had some zip and ran a little high and ended up tipping off Olsen’s hands.

Devin McCourty was at the right place at the right time, catching the tipped ball at Seattle’s 43-yard-line and running it back for a touchdown just 1:21 into the game.

Nick Folk hit the extra point, giving the Pats an early 7-0 lead.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images