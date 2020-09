Stunning news is clouding the New England Patriots’ meeting with the Seahawks, and Seattle star Russell Wilson wants to make sure his former Wisconsin teammate, James White, knows he has his support.

White will be inactive for Sunday’s game after learning that his father and mother were involved in a car accident Sunday. White’s father, Tyrone, died in the crash, while his mother is in critical condition.

After the news broke, Wilson tweeted his support for White.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White πŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

Classy.