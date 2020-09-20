Watch Michael Chavis Blast Two-Run Homer For Red Sox Against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were looking to avoid being swept by the New York Yankees in the last matchup of their three-game series on Sunday.

And Michael Chavis got them off to a good start.

After Jackie Bradley Jr. led off the bottom of the second inning with a double, and advanced to third on a passed ball that went by Yankee’s catcher Gary Sánchez, Chavis worked up a 1-2 count.

After fouling off two pitches, he took the sixth one he saw well over the Green Monster seats and out of the park. The blast went 420 feet, despite strong winds blowing into Fenway Park.

Check it out below: