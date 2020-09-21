What Pete Carroll Said About Final Play Of Patriots-Seahawks Game

The Seattle Seahawks can breathe easy now.

The final play of Sunday night’s game determined the result of the New England Patriots’ matchup with the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, and it tilted in the hosts’ favor.

Trailing 35-30 and on the goal line, Cam Newton attempted to rush in the winning score as time expired but was stopped on the doorstep.

It was a tremendous defensive stand by Seattle, which had allowed the Patriots back into the game in the final minutes.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a pretty straightforward reaction to the way things went.