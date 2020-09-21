Skip Bayless Posts Downright Absurd Tweet At End Of Patriots-Seahawks

Skip Bayless had an, um, interesting reaction to the Sunday Night Football game.
As the New England Patriots lined up on the goal line to try and score the winning play against the Seattle Seahawks, the FS1 talking head fired off this gem.
So, a few things.
For one, the Patriots, of course, ended up losing, as quarterback Cam Newton was stuffed on his rushing attempt. So, the Patriots very much did not win that game.
And while Newton has been playing well, the other quarterback in the game, Russell Wilson, threw five touchdowns and is the clear frontrunner to be MVP through two weeks.
Still though, what a game.
