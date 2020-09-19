Yairo Muñoz Injury: Red Sox Place Outfielder On IL With Back Spasms

Yairo Muñoz’s season is over.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke on Saturday announced Boston is placing the outfielder on the injured list due to back spasms. The move essentially ends his campaign, with just eight days left in the 2020 regular season.

“We didn’t think it would be a couple more days on that,” Roenicke told reporters before Game 2 of the Red Sox’s three-game set against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Muñoz was a bright spot for Boston the last few weeks. He tallied a .333 batting average in 45 at-bats and made some stellar plays in the outfield, as well.

“It’s just a shame,” Roenicke said. “Right now, he was doing everything. Running the bases well and driving the ball, putting it in play, did it a good job in the outfield and it looks like he has good instincts. … So, it’s too bad for him.”

The Red Sox are elevating outfielder Cesar Puello from the alternate training site. He’ll be in the game for Boston on Saturday.

