Patriots Elevate Defensive Tackle From Practice Squad For Seahawks Game

The New England Patriots have added some extra beef to their defensive line ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots on Saturday elevated defensive tackle Nick Thurman from their practice squad.

This will be Thurman’s first regular-season NFL game. The 25-year-old initially signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and spent all of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, the Houston product will provide depth behind D-linemen Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart and Deatrich Wise. Veteran D-tackle Beau Allen is on injured reserve and must sit out at least two more games.

Under new NFL rules in place for this season, teams can elevate up to two players for each game and return them to the practice squad without the players needing to clear waivers.