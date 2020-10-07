2020 NHL Draft Day 2 Live Stream: Watch Rounds 2-7 Online

The first round of the 2020 NHL Draft featured plenty of surprises, and certainly many more are in store Wednesday.

The remaining six rounds of the draft will take place virtually Wednesday afternoon.

Although there was little in the way of trades on Day 1, that could change on Day 2, especially as we inch closer to Friday’s start of free agency.

Here’s how to watch Rounds 2-7 of the 2020 NHL Draft:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports (USA), SportsNet (Canada)

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live | SportsNet Now

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images