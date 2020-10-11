Alex Pietrangelo Reportedly ‘Caught Off Guard’ By Blues Signing Torey Krug

There’s no word yet on where Alex Pietrangelo will go in free agency, but after the St. Louis signed former Boston Bruin and fellow defensemen Torey Krug, it’s not looking like he’ll go back to the Blues.

Though the team’s longtime captain rejected their offer in order to test the market, he never ruled out returning to the Blues.

So as you could imagine, Pietrangelo reportedly was surprised to see St. Louis bring in his replacement.

“I traded texts with Pietrangelo last night and today,” reported Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic on Saturday.

“It’s fair to say there’s two sides: he declined the Blues’ latest offer and decided to go the market. But it’s also worth pointing out that he never officially counted them out and was indeed ‘caught off guard.'”

It’s hard to blame the team for pulling the trigger on Krug, signing him to a seven-year deal worth $45.5 million, with Pietrangelo halfway out the door.

Still, St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong hasn’t ruled out bringing him back.

We’ll see where the NHL’s most coveted unrestricted free agent ends up.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images