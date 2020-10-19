Bill Belichick Praises Patriots’ Jonathan Jones For Week 6 Performance

Jonathan Jones has put together some unforgettable performances — AFC Championship against Kansas City, Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams — in his first five years with the New England Patriots, and Sunday could arguably be among the best.

The 27-year-old cornerback, who saw snaps both in the slot and at safety, allowed just one catch on seven targets against the Drew Lock-led Denver Broncos offense. The lone reception Jones allowed went for just 16 yards, all while he added one interception and one pass break up.

Jones, who has continued to put together a résumé worthy of the extension he signed last season, earned some praise from head coach Bill Belichick on Monday.

“Jon was in on several pass break ups, also made some tackles around the line of scrimmage, did a good job in run for us, played a combination of safety and corner roles, but had a real productive game,” Belichick told reporters Monday, one day after the Patriots fell to the Broncos 18-12.

“He was tested multiple times and was really in good position, played the ball well. The interception he had was an outstanding play on the ball. He really tracked it well and made a heck of a catch,” Belichick noted of Jones fourth-quarter interception. “So, yeah, he had another good game for us. He’s been a really solid player for us this year and really in every year.”

Jones was among the players in the secondary who provided a bright spot despite the loss. He played 84% of defensive snaps and 50% of special teams snaps Sunday. It came after playing 100% of the defensive snaps against the high-powered Chiefs offense one week prior.

Jones and the Patriots will have another tough test Week 7 with tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers’ offense.

