Broncos’ Drew Lock Claims Noteworthy Record After Win Vs. Patriots

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock accomplished something that countless young signal-callers have not been able to do: beat Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Add in the fact that Sunday’s game, a 18-12 Broncos’ win, was played at Gillette Stadium and Lock literally is on a list all by himself.

The 23-year-old is the youngest quarterback to ever win at Gillette Stadium, according to CBS.

Who is the youngest QB to ever win at Gillette Stadium?



DREW LOCK pic.twitter.com/4mePwoTAJp — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2020

It’s certainly an impressive feat for the second-year pro, although it wasn’t easy.

Lock actually made it a bit more difficult on himself after throwing two fourth-quarter interceptions. Ironically, that earned him a piece of history as well.

Lock is only the second quarterback to defeat Belichick’s Patriots while throwing multiple interceptions. Kurt Warner was the only quarterback to have done so during his 2001 MVP season.

Lock and the Broncos improved to 2-3 with the verdict.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images