Bruins Select Defenseman Mason Lohrei With 58th Pick In NHL Draft

The wait is over, the Boston Bruins have made their first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

With the 58th overall pick, the B’s selected defenseman Mason Lohrei, who plays for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

The left-shot blueliner is a native of Verona, Wis., and will turn 20 in January. He’s already a big kid at 6-foot-4, but has some filling out to do at just 194 pounds. Lohrei was ranked 132nd among North American skaters by the NHL’s central scouting.

He’s entering his second full season with the Gamblers, having put up eight goals and 29 assists last season with Green Bay. He currently is committed to Ohio State for college.

Lohrei played prep hockey before Green Bay, skating for the Culver Military Academy. In 88 games at the prep level, he put up 11 goals with 38 assists.